Politics Vietnam dispatches second level-2 field hospital to South Sudan The Ministry of National Defence on November 13 held a send-off ceremony for the second Level-2 Field Hospital which will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Politics Lawmakers to vote on 2020 State budget allocation resolution Legislators will vote on a resolution on State budget allocation in 2020 on November 14 morning as part of the eighth session of the 14th National Assembly.

Politics Enforcement of fire safety policies in focus of parliament sitting The National Assembly (NA) looked into the implementation of policies and laws on fire prevention and fighting between 2014 and 2018 on the 18th working day of its eighth session on November 13.