Politics Japanese military delegation work with Lao Cai Border Guards A delegation from the Japanese Ministry of Defence led by Maj. Gen. Endo Makoto held a working session with the Border Guard Command of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on November 12.

Politics NA leader: Vietnam considers Germany an important partner Vietnam always considers Germany an important partner, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan told President of Germany’s Hessen State Parliament Boris Rhein during a reception in Hanoi on November 12.

Politics Vietnam attends second Paris Peace Forum A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung attended the second Paris Peace Forum that opened on November 12 under the chair of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Politics Party official affirms Mozambique’s importance to Vietnam Vietnam attaches importance to developing relations with Mozambique, which is an important partner of Vietnam in southern Africa, said Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on November 12.