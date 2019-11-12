National Assembly adopts resolution on State budget estimate in 2020
The National Assembly adopted a resolution on the State budget estimate in 2020 at a plenary sitting in the afternoon of November 12.
Legislators voted to adopt a resolution on the State budget estimate in 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Later, the NA discussed the draft law amending, supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Organisation of the National Assembly.
Concluding the discussion, NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu said many deputies wanted the draft law to be researched more carefully, thus it is necessary to postpone its approval.
The NA Standing Committee took note of the opinions of NA deputies and would continue to work on the draft law, towards submitting it to the ninth session of the 14th NA in May next year for approval.
In the morning, the NA examined the feasibility report on the Long Thanh international airport project (first phase) and the intention of investment for the Ka Pet reservoir in Binh Thuan province./.