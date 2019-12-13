National Assembly Chairwoman Kim Ngan visits Belarus
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrives in Minsk international airport (Photo: VNA)
Welcome ceremony for National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at Minsk international airport on December 12 (Photo: VNA)
Belarusian President Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko (L) greets National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Belarusian President Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko at their meeting in Minsk on December 12 (Photo: VNA)
Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova (L) greets National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan before their talks on December 12 afternoon in Minsk (Photo: VNA)
Talks were held at Minsk capital on Dec. 12 afternoon (local time) between the visiting National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova (Photo: VNA)
Press conference after talks between the visiting National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova at the press conference after their talks (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko welcomes National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan before their talks on December 12 afternoon in Minsk (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko before their talks (Photo: VNA)
Talks between the visiting National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko, Dec. 12 afternoon (local time) (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko hold talks (Photo: VNA)