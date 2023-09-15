Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha expressed his pleasure to welcome President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco to the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, during a reception in Hanoi on September 15.



Ha hailed Pacheco’s efforts during his term, which have contributed to the remarkable growth in the number of the IPU’s member countries. Currently, the IPU consists of 179 members, the largest number in its history.



He stressed that Vietnam will continue making active contributions to IPU's common activities and hopes to host more conferences and mechanisms within the framework of IPU's activities, particularly the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.



The host wished that the IPU President would continue taking concrete actions to encourage other countries to join the IPU, as well as issue mechanisms to support their participation in the IPU so as to fully benefit from the contributions of all nations.



Pacheco thanked the Vietnamese NA for the warm and well-prepared welcome provided for delegates attending the conference.



He highly praised Vietnam's experience in holding international multilateral diplomatic events, notably the success of the 132nd IPU Assembly, which demonstrated Vietnam's clear understanding and strong commitment to ensuring the success of IPU's agenda.



Hailing Vietnam's participation in international activities and IPU's activities in particular, he hoped that in IPU's endeavors, the group of Asian-Pacific nations, including Vietnam, will work efficiently, foster stronger unity, and make collective contributions to the outcomes and achievements of the IPU./.