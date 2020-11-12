National Assembly ratifies appointment of senior government officials, judges
The 14th National Assembly (NA) approved the appointment of the Minister of Science and Technology, the Minister of Health, the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, and three judges of the Supreme People’s Court on the morning of November 12 during its ongoing 10th sitting in Hanoi.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (second, from right) congratulates newly appointed Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat (first, from left), State Bank Governor Nguyen Thi Hong (second, from left), and Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The 14th National Assembly (NA) approved the appointment of the Minister of Science and Technology, the Minister of Health, the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, and three judges of the Supreme People’s Court on the morning of November 12 during its ongoing 10th sitting in Hanoi.
Huynh Thanh Dat, 58, an Associate Professor of Physics, is now Minister of Science and Technology, securing 92.9 percent of the vote. He was previously President of the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City.
Nguyen Thi Hong, 52, former Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, has become Governor, with 467 deputies, or 97.08 percent, voting in favour.
And Nguyen Thanh Long, 54, who had been Deputy Minister of Health since December 2011, is made Minister of Heath, with 95.42 percent of the vote.
Lawmakers also passed a resolution on the appointment of three judges of the Supreme People’s Court: Tran Hong Ha, securing 97.5 percent of the vote, Pham Quoc Hung, 83.78 percent, and Ngo Hong Phuc, 93.76 percent.
Ha is a permanent member of the NA’s Committee on Legal Affairs, Hung is the chief judge of the Hoa Binh People’s Court, and Phuc is the criminal judge at the Hanoi High-level People’s Court./.