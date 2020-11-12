Politics Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to chair 37th ASEAN Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will chair the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits from November 12-15, which are the most important activities in the year Vietnam undertakes its role as ASEAN Chairmanship.

Politics Personnel appointment set to sail through legislature The 14th National Assembly (NA) is set to pass resolutions approving the appointment of the Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Health, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, and Justice of the Supreme People’s Court on November 12 at its ongoing 10th sitting in Hanoi.

Politics ASEAN-Japan Centre leader hails Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship Secretary General of the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) Masataka Fujita has appreciated continued efforts by the Vietnamese Government in holding the good ASEAN chairmanship in 2020, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics 2021 socio-economic development plans, border defence law adopted The 14th National Assembly adopted a resolution on socio-economic development plans for 2021 and the Border Defence Law on November 11 during the ongoing 10th sitting in Hanoi.