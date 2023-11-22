Politics Vietnam, Brazil further boost bilateral cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi on November 21 had a working session with Vice Minister of Science and Technology for Social Development of Brazil and President of the Brazil – Vietnam Friendship Association (BVFA) Inácio Arruda, and General Secretary of the BVFA Pedro de Oliveira, discussing measures to promote cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Conference spotlights achievements in Vietnam-Cambodia border affairs Important achievements that Vietnam and Cambodia have gained together in land border-related affairs were highlighted at a conference held in Phu Quoc city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on November 22.

Politics Vice President meets with Speaker of Danish Parliament Vietnam attaches great importance to enhancing the Comprehensive Partnership with Denmark, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan highlighted while meeting with Speaker of Danish Parliament Soren Gade on November 21 (local time) as part of her official visit to the European country.

Politics Vice President’s visit hoped to promote ties with Norway: Ambassador Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s visit to Norway is expected to create a new momentum for the development of bilateral relations, Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Nho Hung told Vietnam News Agency.