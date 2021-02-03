Politics Perspectives of Memorial to President Ho Chi Minh A plan on preserving the Memorial to President Ho Chi Minh in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province has been announced, with T&T Group being the sponsor of the project.

Politics Cabinet members to continue to show high responsibility: official Cabinet members will continue to fulfil their tasks with high responsibility following the 13th National Party Congress, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung at a Government press briefing for January on February 2.

Politics Vietnam’s development contributes to global prosperity: Indian Ambassador The freshly-concluded 13th National Party Congress has set out orientations for Vietnam’s development in the years to come, which is expected to actively contribute to the prosperity in the region and the world at large, an Indian diplomat has said.

Politics Kuwait Emir impressed by Vietnam’s socio-economic development Vietnamese Ambassador to Kuwait Ngo Toan Thang presented his credentials to the Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on February 2.