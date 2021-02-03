National Assembly to continue with self-reform for higher efficiency: Top legislator
The immediate and long-term tasks of the country and the National Assembly (NA) require the legislative body to continue to reform to enhance efficiency, thus contributing more to national development and international integration, and realising the 13th National Party Congress’ resolution, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has said.
Hanoi (VNA) – The immediate and long-term tasks of the country and the National Assembly (NA) require the legislative body to continue to reform to enhance efficiency, thus contributing more to national development and international integration, and realising the 13th National Party Congress’ resolution, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has said.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the top legislator said that 2021 is an important year as it is a transition year to a new tenure and the first year of implementing the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution.
Also this year, the election of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Council at all levels for the 2021-2026 will be conducted, she noted, adding that 2021 is also the first year the country implements the socio-economic strategy for the next 10 years as well as the socio-economic development plan for the 2021-2025 period.
The NA leader called on the entire people, voters at home and Vietnamese abroad to continue to promote solidarity and work together to overcome difficulties and contribute to the national construction and defence, while continue to giving their ideas for the country’s development.
Regarding the outstanding outcomes of the NA’s operation last year, Ngan said that despite great difficulties in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, climate changes and global economic depression, Vietnam managed to gain remarkable achievements, becoming a bright spot in both COVID-19 control and economic recovery and development. This is the result of the great national solidarity, she underlined.
For the first time in the 75-year history of the NA, two NA sessions were held in both online and in-person formats, showing the lawmaking body’s quick adaptability to any circumstances and reality’s requirements, said the NA leader.
Last year, the National Assembly adopted 17 laws and debated 10 bills, Ngan said, adding that the legislature also approved resolutions ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), elevating the bilateral ties to a new level.
The NA passed a resolution that gives the green light to an investment plan for the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas for 2021-2030.
“This is considered a decision of special significance to spur sustainable socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in particular, and the country in general, and it holds political and humanitarian values,” she continued.
During the year 2020, the NA successfully fulfilled its role as Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) with the organisation of the online AIPA-41 as the highlight.
The result, together with the country’s good performance as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021 and Chair of the ASEAN in 2020, has contributed to consolidating and advancing Vietnam’s position and prestige in the international arena.
Regarding relations between the legislature and voters and people, Ngan said question & answer sessions at NA meetings have shown that NA deputies have kept close bonds with the people and timely reflected the people’s concerns and aspirations. The deputies have also worked hard to urge the Government, ministries and agencies to deliver on their promises after hearing sessions.
It can be said that over the past 75 years, the NA has accompanied the nation and become the symbol of the great national unity bloc, Ngan said, stressing that in any circumstances, the legislature has completed its mission as the highest representative body of the people and the most powerful State agency of the country./.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the top legislator said that 2021 is an important year as it is a transition year to a new tenure and the first year of implementing the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution.
Also this year, the election of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Council at all levels for the 2021-2026 will be conducted, she noted, adding that 2021 is also the first year the country implements the socio-economic strategy for the next 10 years as well as the socio-economic development plan for the 2021-2025 period.
The NA leader called on the entire people, voters at home and Vietnamese abroad to continue to promote solidarity and work together to overcome difficulties and contribute to the national construction and defence, while continue to giving their ideas for the country’s development.
Regarding the outstanding outcomes of the NA’s operation last year, Ngan said that despite great difficulties in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, climate changes and global economic depression, Vietnam managed to gain remarkable achievements, becoming a bright spot in both COVID-19 control and economic recovery and development. This is the result of the great national solidarity, she underlined.
For the first time in the 75-year history of the NA, two NA sessions were held in both online and in-person formats, showing the lawmaking body’s quick adaptability to any circumstances and reality’s requirements, said the NA leader.
Last year, the National Assembly adopted 17 laws and debated 10 bills, Ngan said, adding that the legislature also approved resolutions ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), elevating the bilateral ties to a new level.
The NA passed a resolution that gives the green light to an investment plan for the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas for 2021-2030.
“This is considered a decision of special significance to spur sustainable socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in particular, and the country in general, and it holds political and humanitarian values,” she continued.
During the year 2020, the NA successfully fulfilled its role as Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) with the organisation of the online AIPA-41 as the highlight.
The result, together with the country’s good performance as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021 and Chair of the ASEAN in 2020, has contributed to consolidating and advancing Vietnam’s position and prestige in the international arena.
Regarding relations between the legislature and voters and people, Ngan said question & answer sessions at NA meetings have shown that NA deputies have kept close bonds with the people and timely reflected the people’s concerns and aspirations. The deputies have also worked hard to urge the Government, ministries and agencies to deliver on their promises after hearing sessions.
It can be said that over the past 75 years, the NA has accompanied the nation and become the symbol of the great national unity bloc, Ngan said, stressing that in any circumstances, the legislature has completed its mission as the highest representative body of the people and the most powerful State agency of the country./.