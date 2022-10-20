Politics HCM City, Singapore beef up investment ties Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hailed Singapore as an important trade and investment partner of the southern largest economic hub while receiving Singaporean President Halimah Yacob on October 19.

Politics HCM City, Austria look to expand cooperation in green development Ho Chi Minh City and the Austrian state of Styria have significant room to expand their cooperation in areas such as renewable energy development, green transport, and digital transformation, stated Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee.

Politics Vietnam attends 24th Congress of Communist Party of India A Vietnamese delegation, led by member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Secretary of the Soc Trang provincial Party Committee Lam Van Man, attended the 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Vijayawada city, Andhra Pradesh state, from October 14-18.

Politics Congratulations to newly-appointed Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on October 19 sent a message of congratulations to Tobias Billström on his appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden