Under the strategy, the Government targets increasing the area of protected ecosystems to 9 percent of the country's land area, and protected marine and coastal areas to 3-5 percent of the total sea area.



Meanwhile, forest coverage is expected to sustain at 43 percent and at least 20 percent of the degraded ecosystem area will be restored.



The Government will give priority to conservation of wildlife species, particularly endangered, rare and precious species of plants and animals.



With a vision towards 2050, major natural ecosystems, endangered species, and precious and rare genetic resources will be restored and effectively preserved.



To that end, the strategy sets out key tasks such as intensifying biodiversity conservation and restoration, conserving and restoring endangered wild species, stepping up the conservation of genetic resources, and controlling activities that would harm biodiversity./.

VNA