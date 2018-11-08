Prizes are presented to winners of the online speaking contest on November 8 (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)

– The top entries of the online speaking contest “Sustainable Development Goals on biodiversity and financial resources for biodiversity” were awarded in Hanoi on November 8.The competition was launched by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the Biodiversity Conservation Agency, under the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity (May 22).It aims to raise awareness amongst local youth on biodiversity and sustainable financial resources for its protection, while creating a space for their creativity to develop and in which they can improve their presentation, analytical skills, and abstract thinking.The competition attracted 72 video entries sent in by Vietnamese students.In the individual category, the first prize went to a student from the Academy of Finance, while the second and third prizes were presented to a competitor from the Vietnam Women’s Academy and another from the Academy of Journalism and Communications, respectively.In the team category, the top prizes were awarded to two teams from the Foreign Trade University and a team from the RMIT University Vietnam.UNDP Vietnam Deputy Country Director Akiko Fujii said she was impressed with the entries from Vietnamese students. The entries showed their thorough understanding of the Sustainable Development Goals and the importance of wildlife conservation.Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Biodiversity Conservation Agency Hoang Thi Thanh Nhan said biodiversity is critically important to socio-economic development and the environment of Vietnam. It is a foundation to develop many important sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, fisheries, and tourism.She noted the National Biodiversity Strategy for 2020 with a vision to 2030 emphasises that protecting biodiversity is the responsibility of all society, with the youth able to play a critical role in this matter.This contest was a chance for young people to show their love for and understanding of nature and suggest initiatives to help with biodiversity protection, Nhan added.–VNA