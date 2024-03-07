National conference looks into law enforcement
At the national conference that looks into law enforcement. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A national conference was held in Hanoi on March 7 to review the enforcement of laws and resolutions adopted at the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s sixth session and 5th extraordinary meeting.
Organised by the NA Standing Committee in coordination with the government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and relevant agencies, the conference, the second of its kind, was connected with 63 sites in provinces and centrally-run cities.
In his opening remarks, Permanent NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man said the conference will focus on elaborating new, key points and tasks set out in nine laws and 10 resolutions, and some special mechanisms and policies to materialise national target programmes.
The conference scrutinised reports by the NA Standing Committee and the government regarding the implementation work, some on supervision preparations, and others.
Delivering the NA Standing Committee’s report, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh said the government and its agencies should quickly issue implementation plans, and agencies need to build and put in place documents guiding the implementation.
The report also touched upon administrative reform, decentralisation, the responsibility of office leaders, the communications work, and inspections over the implementation.
Meanwhile, the government’s report, presented by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, mentioned a number of hurdles to the impelemntation, including the heavy workload, time pressure, and limited financial and human resources.
Given this, the government and the PM will concertedly roll out tasks and solutions to accelerate the work, including devising enforcement plans, stepping up the information work, and paying more attention to personnel training, the report said.
In a speech delivered at the conference, Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh noted that guidance documents should take effect in coincidence with the Land Law, adding some relevant decrees are expected to be adopted this year.
Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Minh Ngan said his ministry has been assigned by the PM to play the main role in devising six decrees and four circulars in service of the implementation.
Closing the meeting, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the reports and speeches presented sketched out specific solutions for NA and government agencies in this regard.
Following the conference, a final conclusion will be made, serving as a basis for relevant agencies during the implementation, he said, stressing the role of guidance documents.
According to the leader, after the first conference, 27 out of the 63 cities and provinces nationwide have put forth implementation plans and guidance documents.
To ensure the efficiency of law enforcement, Hue assigned specific tasks to the NA Standing Committee and NA agencies, and emphasised what should be done by the government and the PM, as well as localities.
He called for greater efforts, stronger determination, higher responsibility, and closer coordination in order to soon put in place the legislature’s decisions and policies. /.