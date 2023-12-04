Politics NA Chairman arrives in Vientiane, beginning working trip in Laos Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Vientiane on December 4, beginning his working trip in Laos to attend the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit from December 4 to 7.

Politics Parliamentary summit to elevate collaboration among CLV countries: Official The top legislators of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia will discuss measures to strengthen the parliament's role in promoting the cooperation, solidarity among and political partnership among the three countries during the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit in Laos, according to deputy head of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha.

Politics Vietnam, Türkiye issue joint statement on future cooperation Vietnam and Türkiye issued a joint statement within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to the European nation at the invitation of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz from November 29 - 30.

Politics Cambodian NA President’s visit enhances Vietnam-Cambodia relations The official visit by Cambodian National Assembly (NA) President Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary reaffirmed the importance that Cambodia attaches to its relations with Vietnam and helped enhance the relations between the NAs of the two countries, said Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha.