Health Health Ministry demands prudence as COVID-19 cases rise The Ministry of Health (MoH) has warned of a spike in the number of new COVID-19 infections as well as critical cases.

Health Japanese group helps Ninh Thuan train medical students A medical vocational school in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on August 15 signed an agreement with Japan’s Genki Group to enhance cooperation in training Vietnamese workforce in health care, social welfare and education.

Health Nine agro export items surpass 1-billion-USD mark Nine agricultural products have recorded an export turnover of over 1 billion USD since the beginning of this year, heard a seminar on July 26.

Health COVID-19: Additional 1,695 cases confirmed on August 15 Vietnam logged an additional 1,695 COVID-19 cases on August 15, up 257 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.