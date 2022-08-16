National COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,370,462 on August 16
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,370,462 on August 16, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 5,214 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,035,040. Meanwhile, there are 99 patients needing breathing support.
Two deaths from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,100.
On August 15, an additional 378,606 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 252,097,399./.