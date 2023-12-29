Business Vietnamese economy expands 5.05% in 2023: GSO Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate is estimated at 5.05% in 2023, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on December 29.

Business Hanoi’s State budget collection up nearly 24% in 2023 The State budget revenue of Hanoi as of December 28 topped 405.2 trillion VND (nearly 16.7 billion USD) or 114.8% of the projection, up 23.8% compared to the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Finance.

Business Hanoi’s economy expands 6.27% in 2023 Hanoi has recorded a year-on-year growth rate of 6.27% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2023, with improvement seen quarter by quarter, said the municipal Statistics Office.