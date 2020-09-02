Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand’s Udon Thani province on September 2 hold a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand’s Udon Thani province on September 2 held a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day and an incense offering ceremony to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh relic site in Nong On hamlet in Chiang Phin commune.



Addressing the event, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Udon Thani Luong Xuan Hoa recalled Vietnam’s important milestones and achievements since President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on September 2, 1945.



President Ho Chi Minh came to Nong On hamlet to build a revolutionary movement in the Vietnamese community here 92 years ago, he said, affirming that generations of Vietnamese expatriates in the province always remember the teachings of the late President, and have made contributions to the Vietnam-



The community will always unite and help each other, as well as preserve cultural identity of the country, thus contributing to Thailand’s development and further strengthening the bilateral cooperation and friendship. – Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand’s Udon Thani province on September 2 held a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day and an incense offering ceremony to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh relic site in Nong On hamlet in Chiang Phin commune.Addressing the event, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Udon Thani Luong Xuan Hoa recalled Vietnam’s important milestones and achievements since President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on September 2, 1945.President Ho Chi Minh came to Nong On hamlet to build a revolutionary movement in the Vietnamese community here 92 years ago, he said, affirming that generations of Vietnamese expatriates in the province always remember the teachings of the late President, and have made contributions to the Vietnam- Thailand relations.The community will always unite and help each other, as well as preserve cultural identity of the country, thus contributing to Thailand’s development and further strengthening the bilateral cooperation and friendship.

On August 31, the Vietnamese Embassy in Myamar also hosted a virtual ceremony to mark Vietnam's National Day.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan briefed participants on Vietnam’s achievements across fields during its Doi moi (renewal) process.



He also emphasised Vietnam’s increasing important role and position in the international arena, as well as the country’s contributions to maintaining peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, especially as Vietnam is undertaking the Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020 and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council.



Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar U Soe Han congratulated Vietnam on its outstanding socio-economic achievements, saying that the country is a model for other developing countries to learn from.



He highlighted the long-lasting relations between the two countries, affirming that Vietnam has always been a trusted friend of Myanmar.



U Tint Swai, Chairman of the Myanmar-Vietnam Friendship Association highly appreciated the friendly and traditional close relationship between the two countries, and affirmed that he would do his best to promote people-to-people exchange activities in the time to come./.