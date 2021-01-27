On behalf of the Presidium, Politburo member, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs the session (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong presented a report on building and turning Hanoi into a major hub of culture, science, education, economy, and international transactions.Nguyen Hong Linh, member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, emphasized the need to continue renewing the Party’s mass mobilization work so as to further consolidate people’s trust in the Party and tighten the bond between the Party and people.How to develop the knowledge economy as well as international and practical experience of Ho Chi Minh City in the field were presented by Nguyen Thanh Phong, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city.A report titled “Party and people-to-people diplomacy proactively adapts and promote efficiency in the new context” was presented by member of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan.Meanwhile, Secretary of Bac Giang province’s Party Committee Duong Van Thai talked about diverse agricultural development in Bac Giang based on specific conditions of the mountainous-midland region.Member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha spoke about continuing the effective implementation of the Party Central Committee’s resolution on reforming education and training fundamentally and comprehensively in the 2021-2025 period.Tran Duc Quan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong presented ideas on how to link agriculture and processing industry, export markets and global supply chains in the province.In the afternoon, discussions on the congress’s documents continued, with a focus on developing agriculture, building new-style rural areas, increasing the effectiveness of monetary policy governance and banking activities, renewing the organisation and operation of the trade union organisation, and building the circular economy during 2021-2030./.