Notably, those by foreigners have focused on Vietnam’s foreign policy as well as its position in the international arena, socio-economic development and people-to-people exchanges. Through the works and products, foreign authors have shown their understanding about and deep sentiments towards the land and people of Vietnam.The VNA Deputy General Director emphasised innovation and modernity reflected in this year’s entries, explaining that authors have utilised technology, AI and new media to satisfy information seeking habits of different groups of audiences, especially youths.She unveiled that about 30 foreigners participated in the awards, mainly in the categories of print and e-newspapers in foreign languages, with familiar names like SD Pradhan and Rudroneel Ghosh.Apart from those engaging in the external information service, the awards has also drawn the participation of press agencies in localities, research institutes, organisations, individuals, artists, experts and scholars, both at home and abroad, she went on.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang presents the third prize to authors of the 8th edition of the awards in 2022. (Photo: VNA)

According to Nhung, the VNA, which also initiated and hosted the awards in 2014 and in 2018, has coordinated with the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education and the Steering Committee on External Information Service to ensure the quality and progress of this year’s event.At the launching ceremony of the ninth edition held at the VNA’s headquarters in Hanoi in March, a video clip with English subtitles reviewing outstanding achievements over eight editions and expectations for this year’s event was screened, drawing attention from colleagues and international friends.The ninth edition’s press release and rules in six languages (Vietnamese, English, French, Russian, Chinese and Spanish) and the video clip are attached with a QR code to popularise the awards, Nhung said.On this occasion, the VNA displayed a collection of photos by its correspondents in Turkey, featuring humanitarian and relief operations in the country following a devastating earthquake, she added.With 15 departments performing the external information service and a contingent of correspondents in 30 representative offices abroad that have actively joined the awards, the agency has also worked hard to promote the awards in many languages, formats and platforms.As a result, journalists from foreign news agencies like Yonhap of the Republic of Korea and Prensa Latina of Cuba sent their works to the organisers.“It can be said that such organisation innovations have significantly contributed to the success of this year’s event,” Nhung affirmed./.