Culture - Sports Vietnamese paragliders to fly high at World Cup Six pilots will raise the Vietnamese national flag high when participating in the Paragliding World Cup in the Republic of Korea from October 1 to 8.

Culture - Sports Vietnam defeat Saudi Arabia, top Group D at AFC Futsal Asian Cup Vietnam beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 in Kuwait on September 30, thereby topping Group D and having a high chance of securing a berth in the quarter-finals.

Culture - Sports Hanoi to welcome screening of seven Italian movies The Italian Film Festival 2022 will get underway from October 3 to October 9 at the National Cinema Center at 87 Lang Ha Street in Hanoi.