National golf team for SEA Games announced
Nine young golfers of the national golf team will represent Vietnam at SEA Games 31, the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA) announced at a press conference in Hanoi on April 5.
The national golf team for the SEA Games 31 and other delegates pose for a photo at a press conference in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of the agency)
The men's team comprises Le Khanh Hung, Nguyen Anh Minh, Nguyen Bao Long, Nguyen Dang Minh and Nguyen Quang Tri. The four female players are Doan Xuan Khue Minh, Le Chuc An, Le Thi Thanh Thuy and Pham Thi Yen Vi.
Head coach of Vietnam's national golf team Nguyen Thai Duong said this year's team are the youngest ever with two 13 years-old and one 14-year-old. These golfers have received better training, and their skills and achievements have improved.
However, the gap between these golfers and those in regional countries such as Thailand and the Philippines is still significant, Duong said.
VGA General Secretary Le Hung Nam described the upcoming SEA Games 31 as a good opportunity for Vietnamese golfers to learn from others in the region.
During the press conference, the VGA also announced three sponsors for the national golf team; Truc Bach Beer, Aristino and T99.
The Vinh Phuc province-based Heron Lake Golf Course will be the venue for all SEA Games 31 golf matches.
This is the seventh time Vietnam has participated in the golf competition at the SEA Games since the 23rd SEA Games in Thailand.
The country's best-ever achievement belongs to female golfer Nguyen Thao My, who reached 11th place in the 28th SEA Games women's group in Singapore in 2015./.