Society COVID-19: Body temperature equipment granted to Vinh Phuc The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) – Vinh Phuc II branch handed over 130 body temperature equipment products worth 200 million VND (8,600 USD) to schools in Phuc Yen city, the northern province of Vinh Phuc on March 18.

Society COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has intensified the control over the entry of passengers as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Society Ministry announces latest flights carrying COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health on March 18 night announced two flights that landed in Vietnam over the last few days carrying passengers who have since tested positive for the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Society 14 imprisoned for subversive acts against people’s administration Two men and their 12 accomplices on March 18 got prison terms ranging from two years to life for their roles in a case of acting for the subversion of the people’s administration and covering criminals in Muong Nhe district, the northwestern province of Dien Bien.