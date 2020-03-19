National high school exam pushed back to August
The National High School Exam 2020 will still be organised despite recent interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) said.
Illustrative image
The MoET will look into streamlining the curriculum after students have been kept at home during the pandemic.
Reference documents for the exam will be released soon, so that schools can organise revision for students.
Earlier, the MoET planned to organise the national high school exam on July 23-26, a month later than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, as schools across the country have been off for two months, the MoET pushed the exam back to August 8-11.
The MoET asked provincial and municipal departments of education and training to improve teaching and studying via Internet and television.
Associate professor Nguyen Xuan Thanh, director of the Secondary Education Department under the MoET, said that the exam would be organised following the law.
The MoET would keep a close watch on the pandemic to make prompt plans and adjustments if necessary, he said./.