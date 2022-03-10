Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulates RoK President-elect President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 10 cabled his congratulatory message to the Republic of Korea (RoK) on the occasion of People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol winning the country’s presidential election.

Politics NA Standing Committee kicks off 9th sitting The 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to deal with a heavy workload during its 9th sitting that opened in Hanoi on March 10 morning.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Top legislator receives USABC leader, US businesses National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 9 received President and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) Ted Osius and executives of some US firms operating in the consumer goods, industrial energy, IT, and financial service industries.