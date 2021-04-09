Culture - Sports Vietnamese restaurant named among Asia's best The Anan Saigon, a restaurant that turns street food flavours into contemporary creations, was named Viet Nam's best restaurant in 2021 and 39th in Asia by the website theworlds50best.com on the 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants' list.

Culture - Sports Da Lat culinary contest prepares a record 100 dishes from local ingredients A culinary contest in Da Lat city in the Central Highlands’ Lam Dong province on April 8 set a record by making 100 dishes using vegetables and flowers grown in the city.

Culture - Sports Musical to be staged next weekend to mark Vietnam-Switzerland ties “L’Histoire du soldat” (the Soldier’s Tale), a classic musical by French-Russian composer Igor Stravinsky and Swiss writer Charles Ferdinand Ramuz, will be staged in Hanoi next weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic ties (1971-2021).