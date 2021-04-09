National men’s football team posts highest FIFA ranking in 20 years
The national men’s football team is ranked 92nd in the latest FIFA rankings, with 1,258 points, the highest place it has obtained over the past two decades.
This ranking also helped Vietnam occupy the 13th spot among Asian teams.
The nation topped Southeast Asia, followed by Thailand, world No 106, with 1,178 points.
Belgium still topped the FIFA rankings, followed by Brazil, the UK, Portugal, and Spanish.
Vietnam witnessed a strong surge in the rankings in the past decade, leaping by 45 spots from the 137th in 2010./.