Business Vinfast to hold EV factory groundbreaking ceremony in US VinFast, the subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has announced it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony of its electric vehicle (EV) factory in North Carolina, the US, on July 28.

Business Policy adjustments needed to lure FDI to real estate sector: Experts Experts have suggested adjusting foreign investment policies, making them match the evolution of the global economy, amidst the shrinking FDI inflows in the first half of this year.

Business Law needed to ensure banks can repossess collateral on bad debts It is necessary to create a synchronous and breakthrough legal framework to deal with bad debts in order to achieve more positive results as the work is facing many challenges, according to experts.

Business Nghe An lures 725.4 million USD worth of foreign investment in H1 The central province of Nghe An attracted 725.4 million USD worth of foreign investment in the first half of this year, ranking 8th among the country’s 63 provinces and centrally-run cities, the provincial People's Committee has said.