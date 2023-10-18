Society Tien Giang's fishing vessels strictly follow regulations, curbing IUU fishing Fishing vessels in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang have strictly followed regulations and proactive monitoring measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to the provincial Steering Committee for IUU Fishing Prevention and Control.

Society Vietnamese scientists honoured with French Academy of Sciences’ prize Two Vietnamese scientists – Dr. Hoang Thi Giang and Tran Quang Hoa, have been honoured with the French Academy of Sciences' prize for bilateral cooperation in science research between France and ASEAN countries.

Society Over 110,000 Vietnamese labourers sent abroad to work in nine months More than 110,000 Vietnamese labourers were sent abroad for work under contract in the first nine months of 2023, surpassing 1.37% of the full year’s projection and 8.23% year on year, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has reported.

Society Vietnamese language class opens in Netherlands A Vietnamese language class for overseas Vietnamese community in the Netherlands has started the 2023-2024 school year, aiming to meet the community’s demand to learn the language and promote the nation's cultural identity in the European country.