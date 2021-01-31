National programme to boost development of high technology
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on the national programme on high technology development to 2030, which aims to develop and master 20 prioritised technologies in different fields.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits a booth at the Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2021 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on the national programme on high technology development to 2030, which aims to develop and master 20 prioritised technologies in different fields.
One of the major objectives of the programme is increasing the export value of the high-tech products to about 60 percent of the total in the manufacturing-processing industry, increasing the proportion of the value of the high-tech agricultural production in the total agricultural production value, while creating new products and services with high added value.
The programme targets the building of about 500 new high-tech product suppliers along with about 200 high-tech agricultural enterprises.
By 2030, three component programmes are expected to be developed - one on technology research, application, and development from the Ministry of Science and Technology; another on developing a number of high-tech sectors from the Ministry of Industry and Trade; and a third on boosting high-tech agriculture, from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
To this end, the programme provides a number of solutions, including completing institutions, supporting technology research and transfer, fostering links between businesses and science-technology organisations, and strengthening international cooperation in high technology./.