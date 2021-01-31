Sci-Tech Vietnam pushing digital payments between businesses As one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia and with considerable volumes of FDI, Vietnam is adopting modern technology to enhance digital payments nationwide, global digital payment provider Visa has reported.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese scholars win US scientific research awards Vietnam has earned three awards in the latest round of the Partnerships for Enhanced Engagement in Research (PEER), an international programme that funds scientists and engineers in developing countries who partner with US government-funded researchers to address global development challenges.

Sci-Tech Investment in sci-tech called for to develop e-Government Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, both of them members of the Party Central Committee, on January 8 called for greater investment in science-technology to push national digital transformation, e-Government, and the digital economy forward.