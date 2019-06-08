Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fourth, right) presents the second-class Labour Order to the National Academy of Public Administration at the ceremony in Hanoi on June 8 (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presented the second-class Labour Order to the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) at a ceremony marking its 60th founding anniversary in Hanoi on June 8.The NAPA, founded on May 29, 1959, is a national centre providing administrative, leadership and management training for officials, civil servants and public employees. It also conducts scientific studies and gives advice on public management and policy.Over the past six decades, the NAPA has given training to hundreds of thousands of officials, civil servants, public employees, members of armed forces, and staff of state-owned enterprises. Many of them have held key positions in the Party, the State, ministries, sectors and localities.As of 2017, tens of thousands of students with bachelor, master and doctor’s degrees had graduated from this academy, becoming a source of high-quality manpower in public management for the political system and society.Addressing the ceremony, PM Phuc hailed efforts by the NAPA’s leaders, lecturers and other staff members over the last 60 years, saying these have greatly helped with the building of a socialist state ruled by law of Vietnam.He said amidst new opportunities and challenges, especially in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the NAPA needs to change its mindset and always be creative in researching, lecturing and learning so as to help build a growth-enabling and incorruptible administrative system for the sake of the people.The PM also asked the academy to step up postgraduate training to develop a contingent of experts and officials with reformed mindset along with ability to apply modern governance tools and work in an international environment.The NAPA also needs to improve the efficiency of scientific research and advisory activities, he added.-VNA