Politics Top legislator’s visit to deepen bilateral parliamentary partnership with Australia The upcoming visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to Australia is expected to contribute to deepening the relationship between the two countries and parliaments, stated President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam's overseas representative agencies to step up economic diplomacy The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a hybrid conference with overseas representative agencies of Vietnam on November 28 with a view to promoting economic diplomacy.

Politics NA Vice Chairman pays working visit to Egypt A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai paid a working visit to Egypt from November 25-29.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.