National seminar spotlights value systems, human standard in new period
A national hybrid seminar on the value systems of the country, culture and family as well as the Vietnamese human standard in the new period opened in Hanoi on November 29, gathering nearly 500 participants from the capital, Thua Thien-Hue province, and Ho Chi Minh City.
The event is reviewing the one-year implementation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s conclusion made at the National Cultural Conference to implement the 13th National Party Congress' Resolution in November last year.
Chairing the seminar, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia quoted the Party chief as saying cultural development is a key issue and prominent content in the documents of the congress.
He noted the seminar is to delve deep in the above-said value systems and standard, suggesting participants clarify the impact of domestic and international factors on building the value and standard.
Nghia expressed his hope the discussion will help create consensus serving the proposal of theoretical and practical bases in order to preserve, promote, build, and develop the Vietnamese value systems.
Consisting of two panel discussions, the seminar is also featuring an exhibition of books and materials, whose theme spotlight the construction and promotion of the Vietnamese people’s cultural value and strength./.