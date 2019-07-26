Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

More than 400 domestic and foreign delegates discussed e-Government at a national seminar in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on July 26.They focused on such topics as digital transformation in State management, technological models and solutions, and administrative reform.Speaking at the event, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said the e-Government building in Vietnam has yet to work out over the past time.Vietnam is ranked 88th among 193 countries and territories in e-Government development, he said, suggesting the country learn from international experience and take specific steps to create breakthroughs in the work.Vietnam is expected to improve a foundation for e-Government development by 2025, gearing towards a digital economy and society, and improve its position in the United Nations E-Government Index, Dung said.To that end, from now to 2020, the Government will speed up the building and perfection of institutions to create an adequate and comprehensive legal foundation for e-Government building and development.The Government will also complete a national database and establish application systems in service of its management as well as people and businesses, Dung said.According to the official, the Government Office, ministries, agencies and localities are stepping efforts in building the national public service portal and implementing the electronic one-stop information system that connects their public service portals.Ngo Hai Phan, head of the Government Office’s Administrative Procedures Management Department, suggested issuing decrees on data sharing, personal data protection and electronic verification.He also proposed building the Law on E-Government and guideline documents to ensure the legal corridor for e-Government development.Phan Ngoc Tho, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thua Thien-Hue, said the province is the first locality nationwide to put into service a smart city monitoring and operation centre, which connects citizens and businesses with authorities. -VNA