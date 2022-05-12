Politics National Assembly Chairman to pay official visit to Laos National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-level delegation of the legislature to make an official visit to Laos from May 15-17, the NA’s Committee for External Relations announced on May 12.

Politics Twenty countries recognise Vietnam’s vaccine passports Vietnam has reached mutual recognition for COVID-19 vaccination certificates, called “vaccine passports”, with 20 countries so far, said Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet.

Politics Vietnam supports humanitarian aid for conflict-hit people in Ukraine: Vice Spokesman Vietnam supports humanitarian activities by countries, the United Nations and international partners to assist people affected by the Ukraine conflict, Vice Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet said at the ministry’s routine press meeting on May 12.