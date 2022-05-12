National symposium promotes fight against individualism in Party
Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong addresses the symposium in Hanoi on May 12. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A national symposium on improving revolutionary morality and wiping out individualism in line with Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morality and style was held in Hanoi on May 12.
The event, jointly organised by the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc, the Party Committee of the Central Enterprises Bloc, the Communist Review, and Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, aimed to celebrate the 132nd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2022), and the 15th founding anniversary of the Party Organisation of the Central Agencies’ Bloc and the Party Organisation of the Central Enterprises Bloc.
In his speech at the symposium, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong emphasised that the key to Party building on morality is practicing revolutionary morality and honest politics.
Implementing “political integrity” is a basic content of the practice of revolutionary morality in Ho CHi Minh’s thoughts, including the morality of a political party, a state and each cadre and party member, Thuong said.
For President Ho Chi Minh, without morality and integrity, the Party would no longer be a genuine revolutionary party, and would no longer be trusted by the people, he went on.
Therefore, in order to implement political integrity, it is necessary to use the law to punish those who are dishonest or violate integrity, along with education and training in revolutionary morality, Thuong said.
This is an issue that the Party is paying great attention to and is currently implementing strictly, he added.
Besides regulations on what Party members should not engage in, the regulations on Party members' responsibility to set examples and the fight against corruption as well as negative phenomena without forbidden zones and exceptions are being strictly implemented, he stressed.
It is necessary to raise ideological awareness, cultivate good qualities, promote moral motivation and practice self-discipline, thus making good things grow, Thuong stressed.
He underlined the importance of upholding discipline in the Party, and stepping up inspections and supervision associated with innovative leadership methods.
Attention must be paid to effectively implementing the study of President Ho Chi Minh's moral example, focusing on building ethical models and typical examples in Party building work, he said.
The symposium is expected to enhance the education of cadres and party members about communist ideals, Party guidelines, the duties and ethics of party members, and the need to resolutely wipe out individualism, as well as fostering and improving revolutionary morality as part of efforts to strengthen the Party, and improve the Party's leadership capacity and fighting strength.
After the event, opinions from participants and relevant contents about Party building, especially experience in the process of implementing regulations of the Party in central and local agencies and units, will be collected and reported to the Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and relevant agencies./.