Culture - Sports More Vietnamese movies being posted on YouTube Movie buffs will be able enjoy some intriguing Vietnamese movies on the Vietnam Film Institute’s YouTube channel during social distancing, in an initiative that aims to promote local cinematic works to a wider audience.

Culture - Sports Music video encourages frontline forces in COVID-19 fight Singer Vu Thang Loi debuted its music video “Thương nhớ Sài Gòn” (Miss Saigon) to encourage frontline forces and local residents in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City.

Culture - Sports Women's team works hard for World Cup dream Vietnamese players are working hard to make their World Cup dream true, especially since the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) recently decided to withdraw from Asian Cup qualification.