National team vow to do their best at World Cup Asian qualifiers’ final round
A practice session of the national men's football team (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - All members of the national men’s football team show a clear determination to gain the best result at the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers.
They are joining a training programme held under the bubble travel model in preparation for the tournament.
The members will travel from their accommodation to the training ground and vice versa, and only have contact with support staff approved by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).
Midfielder Luong Xuan Truong said that all members are excited when Vietnam for the first time ever got the chance to play in the third and final round of the World Cup qualification. They have gained valuable lessons in recent tourneys and are eager to play upcoming matches, he said.
Vietnam will play in Group B along with Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman.
The players will spare no efforts to achieve the best result possible, Truong added.
Midfielder Nguyen Tuan Anh of Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC, one of the team’s playmakers, returned to join practice with his teammates on August 8 after recovering from an injury.
Vietnam will play an away match against Saudi Arabia on September 2 and host Australia at the My Dinh National Stadium five days later.
Earlier, while visiting members of the team, officials of the VFF spoke highly of the players’ determination and COVID-19 prevention and control efforts ahead of the final round of the qualifiers./.