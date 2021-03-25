National Tourism Year 2021: opening ceremony scheduled for April
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Ninh Binh (VNA) – The National Tourism Year 2021 is set to kick off in the northern province of Ninh Binh on April 20 in association with the Hoa Lu festival - one of Vietnam’s 100 national intangible cultural heritages.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha unveiled the plan at a meeting with a working delegation from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in the province on March 25.
Ha said the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures will be ensured during the event.
She proposed the ministry hold a forum to stimulate Ninh Binh’s tourism, support the province in hosting the National Tourism Year 2021, and provide financial assistance for the building of the provincial museum and library.
As reported at the meeting, Ninh Binh planned to organise 11 major and 27 others activities in the national tourism year, themed “Hoa Lu - Thousand-year-old Capital”. The ministry and 27 localities nationwide were set to hold two and 103 events in response. However, many of these activities have been canceled, postponed, or scaled down due to COVID-19 complexities.
To deal with such issues, Ninh Binh authorities have focused on hosting suitable events, investing in completing local tourism infrastructure, and stepping up related communications works, among others.
At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung took note of good outcomes the province has obtained so far.
He suggested Ninh Binh focus on developing cultural institutions at the grassroots level, increasing tourism quality, and refreshing tourism products.
Hung ordered the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to organise a tourism stimulation forum in the province prior to the national tourism year’s opening ceremony.
Located in the southern reaches of the Red River Delta, Ninh Binh is known for its wondrous natural scenery, with a labyrinth of waterways, mountains, and plains as well as cross-cultural influences from the north to the south and from the mountains to the plains and coastal areas. It is home to 1,821 relic areas, including 81 national relic sites and a world cultural and natural heritage site./.