Society Story-telling contest highlights Vietnam-Laos special friendship A story-telling competition on Vietnam-Laos friendship was launched in Hanoi on May 9, as part of a special communications campaign for the 60th founding anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962-2022).

Society Vietnamese pagodas in Thailand get Vietnamese nameplates A ceremony was held on May 8 to attach Vietnamese nameplates to the Tam Bao (whose Thai name is Wat Aphay Phati Kram) and Ngoc Thanh (Wat Anna Duoikai Tralom Prachom Phatsakan) pagodas of the Vietnamese community in Thailand.

Society Quang Ninh: Co To island’s Ho Chi Minh memorial site granted special national relic title A memorial to late President Ho Chi Minh on Co To island in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh received its certificate as a special national relic site at a ceremony on May 7.

Society Hanoi fully ready for SEA Games 31 The capital city of Hanoi has been fully ready for SEA Games 31 and the opening ceremony in particular, amid the fight against COVID-19 across Southeast Asia.