Environment HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions Ho Chi Minh City is carrying out multiple methods and programmes to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions in its aim to create a "clean, green and beautiful" city.

Environment Forest fires a burning problem during dry season As many as 160 forest fires were reported across Vietnam in the last six months, destroying about 756ha of forest, according to the Vietnam Fire and Rescue Police Department under the Public Security Ministry.

Environment HCM City aims to reduce water pollution by 90 percent HCM City authorities have ordered the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment to work with agencies and district authorities to strictly monitor the discarding of litter and untreated sewage in canals in the city.

Environment Vietnam has third global geopark recognised by UNESCO Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark has been recognized by UNESCO as a Global Geopark, becoming the third of its kind in the country.