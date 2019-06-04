Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Natural calamities left four dead and missing nationwide from June 1-3, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported.Floods triggered by torrential rains caused the missing of 22-year-old Thao Thi Mo and her one-year-old daughter in Na San B hamlet, Sa Dung commune, Dien Bien Dong district, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, on June 3. Lau A Thai – Mo’s husband – was also injured by the disasters.The floods swept away a motorbike, a farming vehicle, tens of animals and poultry, and two houses in the locality.On June 1, lightning also killed 50-year-old Huynh Thi Ly in Coi 6 hamlet, Nguyen Viet Khai commune, Phu Tan district, the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau.Meanwhile, torrential rains and whirlwinds destroyed six houses in My Thanh commune, Long Xuyen city, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, the same day.Local steering boards for natural disaster prevention and control, and search and rescue have asked relevant agencies to mobilise forces to help local people deal with natural disaster consequences, search for the missing and convey condolences to bereaved families.The boards will keep a close watch on developments of natural disasters and instructed local people to combat them.-VNA