Naval ship offers free medical check-ups, medicine in Phu Yen
A hospital vessel of the Vietnam People’s Navy began providing medical examinations and drugs for people in the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen on June 21.
Held within the framework of the US-led Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), the medical provision at Vung Ro port will run until June 23.
It is expected to benefit more than 180 local residents.
The ship, named Khanh Hoa 01, is among the most modern of its type in Southeast Asia. It also performs search and rescue missions at sea.
The PP22 is taking place in Phu Yen from June 20 – July 3. The PP is an annual multinational mission for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness led by the US Government, the largest of its kind in Indo-Pacific.
This year’s event will focus on healthcare and diplomacy. It features a series of activities, including constructing new buildings for schools, providing medical care for locals, and exchanging expertise in disaster response, with the participation of personnel from the US and other countries./.