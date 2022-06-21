Society Get-together for HCM City’s former experts assisting Cambodian revolution A get-together for former experts of Ho Chi Minh City who assisted the Cambodian revolution in the 1979-1989 period was organised on June 21 as part of activities to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Cambodia diplomatic ties.

Society Japan to recruit Vietnamese technical interns under newly signed MoU Vietnam and Japan on June 20 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the technical intern training programme for Vietnamese interns in Japan.

Society Master plan for Mekong Delta in 2021-2030 announced Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 21 chaired a conference to announce the Master Plan and investment promotion programme for the Mekong Delta in the 2021-2030 period, with the theme "Mekong Delta: New thinking - New vision - New opportunities - New values”.

Society Mozambican guest visits Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences Visiting Mozambican Assembly Speaker Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias on June 26 visited the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences (VAAS).