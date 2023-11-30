Politics Int’l community hails Vietnam’s commitments to climate change actions: Ambassador Public opinion in the region and the world highly values Vietnam's commitments to climate change actions, especially the fact that Vietnam is among the few developing countries to announce the commitment to cutting net emissions to zero by 2050 and eliminating coal-fired power in the 2030-2040 period, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UAE Nguyen Manh Tuan.

Politics Vietnam contributes 500,000 USD to aid Palestinians The Vietnamese Government will donate 500,000 USD through the United Nations (UN) Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to support efforts of the UN and demontrate the spirit of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Politics UN Secretary-General appreciates Vietnam’s efforts to implement climate commitments United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres appreciated Vietnam’s efforts to implement international commitments related to climate while hosting Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, at the UN headquarters on November 29.

Politics Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung had working sessions with leaders of Emilia-Romagna within the framework of the Vietnam-Italy Year in the northern region of Italy from November 27-28.