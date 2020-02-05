Politics CPV has decisive role in revolution’s victories: Lao official The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has a decisive role in all victories of the national revolution since it was set up in 1930, according to Sounthone Sayachak, a member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRD) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations.

Politics Canadian friends appreciate Vietnam communist party’s leadership A workshop created an opportunity for participants to learn about the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam in the modern society and the gathering of people to solve social matters.

Politics Bangladeshi PM receives new Vietnamese Ambassador Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina recently hosted a reception in Dhaka for new Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Viet Chien.

Politics PM receives Malaysian, Armenian ambassadors Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc highlighted the need to maintain cooperation mechanisms during separate receptions in Hanoi on February 3 for Malaysian and Armenian ambassadors.