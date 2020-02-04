Society HCM City plans field hospitals to cope with novel coronavirus Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has underlined the need to build field hospitals in response to the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society Coronavirus-hit localities told to stop all festivals Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien has requested the localities that have declared outbreaks of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to halt all festivals, including those currently underway, to fight the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by this virus.

Society Agriculture ministry requests boosting avian flu fight The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on February 3 sent an urgent notice to the chairmen of the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, calling for drastic and concerted measures against avian flu epidemics.

Society Hanoi authorities urged for prompt anti-nCoV actions Authorities in Hanoi have been requested to enhance countermeasures against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).