Nearly 100 chess players join national championship
Nearly 100 chess players from cities, provinces and units joined a national championship that opened in Ha Long city, the northwestern province of Quang Ninh, on November 17.
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – Nearly 100 chess players from cities, provinces and units joined a national championship that opened in Ha Long city, the northwestern province of Quang Ninh, on November 17.
Competitors come from Hanoi, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Nghe An, Da Nang, Binh Dinh, Ninh Thuan, Lam Dong, Ben Tre, Dong Thap, Binh Duong, Kien Giang, Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam People’s Army.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thanh Tung said the tournament is annually held by the Vietnam Chess Federation, through which the best players will be chosen for the national team to compete in regional and global championships as well as honour them with the title of chess master for 2019 – 2020.
The competition will last until November 24./.
Competitors come from Hanoi, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Nghe An, Da Nang, Binh Dinh, Ninh Thuan, Lam Dong, Ben Tre, Dong Thap, Binh Duong, Kien Giang, Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam People’s Army.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thanh Tung said the tournament is annually held by the Vietnam Chess Federation, through which the best players will be chosen for the national team to compete in regional and global championships as well as honour them with the title of chess master for 2019 – 2020.
The competition will last until November 24./.