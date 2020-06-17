Checking body temperature for Lao students (Photo: VNA)



Son La (VNA) – Nearly 1,400 Lao students were welcomed back to school in Vietnam’s northern province of Son La on June 17.

Previously, implementing the regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control, they had returned home because of school closures.



Close to 350 Lao students from Houaphanh, Xiangkhouang, and Xaysombun provinces had their body temperature check and filled in health declaration forms while completing entry procedures at Chieng Khuong border gate in Song Ma district, Son La province.

To facilitate the entry for Lao students, over 20 border guards were arranged to join the work.



The local steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control also issued plans to quarantine the Lao students for 14 days right upon their arrival.



The province has arranged three concentrated quarantine establishments at school dormitories./.