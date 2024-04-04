The number of people participating in social insurance neared 17.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 1.6% year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of people participating in social insurance neared 17.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 1.6% from the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).



Also in the period, the number of people covered by unemployment insurance reached 14.2 million, up 1.67% year-on-year. Meanwhile, approximately 90.2 million enrolled in health insurance, representing a 0.28% annual increase.



VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh said that these positive outcomes serve as a solid foundation for the sector to continue fulfilling its duties in the second quarter and the remaining months of the year.



Manh requested local chapters of the VSS collaborate closely with relevant authorities and sectors to implement social insurance and healthcare policies.



It is important to refresh the sectors’ forms, contents, and methods of communications, and ensure citizens’ optimal access to information regarding insurance policies, he said.



Furthermore, Manh stressed the importance of implementing cohesive measures to securely manage funds, ensuring sustainable growth and efficiency, while continuing the review and simplification of administrative procedures, as well as strict settlement of violations./.