Health 3,578 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on August 3 morning Vietnam documented 3,578 new COVID-19 cases in the past nearly 12 hours to 6am on August 3, including 15 imported ones, raising the national count to 165,339, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19 treatment hospital to be set up in Hanoi A hospital providing treatment for COVID-19 patients in Hanoi and northern localities will be set up at the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said on August 2.