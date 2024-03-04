Society Dong Thap Muoi Ecological Reserve to be expanded The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang plans to expand its Dong Thap Muoi Ecological Reserve to better biodiversity conservation and spur tourism development.

Society Japanese charity fund presents wheelchairs to Da Nang disabled The Japan Foundation for Social Contribution Fund on March 3 presented tens of wheelchairs to disabled people in the central city of Da Nang.

Society Phu Yen urged to fully tap cultural factors for tourism development Phu Yen province holds potential to become one of the major tourist hubs of Vietnam and the south central region and it needs to further tap cultural factors for tourism development, said National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 2.