Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Da Nang (VNA) – The People’s Committee of central Da Nang city has decided to approve a project on building works to improve water environment in the east of Son Tra district at a total cost of over 1.4 trillion VND (60.8 million USD) between now and 2020.

Accordingly, it will build a system of sewers to collect wastewater and part of rainwater, upgrade Son Tra wastewater treatment station (the second stage) with a total daily capacity of 40,000 cu.m during the dry season, and 100,000 cu.m during rainy season.

The city will also build a sewer to transfer wastewater and rainwater from Hoang Sa street to Son Tra wastewater treatment station, among others.

The committee assigned the management board for transportation works to carry out the project effectively with ensured quality.-VNA