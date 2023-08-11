Thai Nguyen (VNA) – As many as 250 domestic and international scientists are taking part in the Fourth International Workshop on Advanced Materials and Devices (IWAMD 2023), which opened on August 11 in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.



Addressing the event, which will last until August 13, Nguyen Hoang Luong, Vice President of Vietnam Materials Research Society said that the workshop aims to discuss new discoveries related to a wide variety of materials and components ranging from electronics to energy and quantum calculation.

The topics of the IWAMD 2023 include theoretical issues and applications of scientific disciplines such as materials science, physics, chemistry, biology, nano materials and components, which attracted some 210 papers, including 77 of foreign authors.

The event also serves as a venue for dialogue between scientists and businesses, in order to connect and cooperate to solve problems related to materials technology and electronic equipment that many businesses are interested in.

Thanh Hai, Secretary of Thai Nguyen Party Commitee, speaks at the event's opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Van Dang, Rector of the University of Science under Thai Nguyen University said the organisation of the workshop will contribute to creating great motivation for teachers and students of the university, saying it offers a chance for the university's scientists to meet and work with prestigious domestic and international peers.

The workshop has its origin in Vietnam-Japan cooperation in physics since 1995. The previous three editions were hosted by the University of Science under the Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU Hanoi) and Osaka University of Japan./.