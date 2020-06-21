Society Dak Lak police bust cross-border drug ring, seize 1.8kg of crystal meth Dak Lak’s police on June 20 said it is expanding investigation into a major drug ring after three men were caught red-handed trafficking 1.8kg of narcotics from the border with Laos to the Central Highlands province.

Society Can Tho to seek private investment for nurseries for IP workers' children The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will issue more preferential policies for investors to set up private nurseries in the city’s industrial parks and processing export zones, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Society Vietnam alliance of business for environment launched For the first time in Vietnam, an alliance of business enterprises for environmental protection has been launched to tackle environmental issues in the country.

Society Yoga to be celebrated across nation The sixth International Day of Yoga (June 21) will be celebrated across the country from June 21-28 under the theme “Yoga from Home”.