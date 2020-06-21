Nestlé builds playgrounds from recycled materials
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Nestlé Vietnam signed a cooperation deal for 2020-21 in Hanoi on June 19.
Under the programme 'Dynamic Playground Vietnam' from May 2020 to December 2021, 30 playgrounds will be built from recycled materials from milk cartons and tires.
Bui Quang Huy, secretary of the Youth Union said the playgrounds have brought useful sport zones and created a dynamic environment for children, encouraging them to improve their physical health and raise awareness of environmental protection.
The first playground was inaugurated on May 21 in Tu Trung town, Vinh Phuc province and has become an attractive destination for children and local people to exercise.
In addition, Nestlé MILO will help the youth union with its exam season assistance programme by delivering free Milo products to students in 28 provinces and cities with 420 graduation exam points.
Nestlé Vietnam will also provide NESCAFÉ products and La Vie mineral water, hats, umbrellas and 500 million VND (21,486 USD) in cash for volunteers who support the graduation exam in 2020./.
