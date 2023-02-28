World Tourism recovery hoped to help with Thailand’s growth The recovery of tourism, an important sector of Thailand, is expected to help this country’s economy grow 3.8% in 2023, an official has said.

ASEAN Malaysia, Indonesia reach consensus on food security in Southeast Asia Malaysian Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Tan Sri Idris Jusoh said the country and Indonesia have reached a resolution to reduce poverty in Southeast Asia and increase food security in the region, Bernama news agency reported.

World Cambodia removed from money-laundering grey list The Paris-headquartered Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has removed Cambodia and Morocco from its grey list of high-risk countries for money laundering after the Southeast Asian nation had been listed since 2019.

ASEAN ASEAN, EU reinforce cooperation relations The 30th ASEAN-EU Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) Meeting has been convened in Jakarta, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening ASEAN-EU cooperation and to uphold ASEAN centrality based on shared relevant fundamental principles of their respective Indo-Pacific approaches.