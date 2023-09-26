Business Festival preserves values of Vietnamese craft villages The Vietnam Craft Villages Festival 2023 will take place in Hanoi from October to November to preserve and promote the values of traditional craft villages, the organising board said at a press conference on September 26.

Business Vietnamese goods introduced in France A Vietnamese goods week kicked off at Systeme U supermarket chain in Paris, the capital city of France, on September 25, with the participation of 15 Vietnamese businesses.

Business Ha Nam treasures investment cooperation with Japan The northern province of Ha Nam attaches importance to investment cooperation with Japan, and considers it one of the important tasks to mobilise resources and boost local socio-economic development, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Thi Thuy told Japanese enterprises on September 25.

Business Mexico issues preliminary conclusions on anti-dumping proble into cold-rolled steel from Vietnam The International Commercial Practices Unit (UPCI) of the Mexican Ministry of Economy has issued preliminary conclusions on the anti-dumping investigation into cold-rolled steel imported from Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) announced.