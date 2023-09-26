Netherlands’ De Heus opens aquatic feed factory in Can Tho
At the opening ceremony of De Heus Vietnam's aquatic feed plant in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 26 (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – The Dutch-based supplier of animal nutrition products De Heus freshly opened a 2.7ha aquatic feed plant in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 26.
Locating at the Tra Noc II Industrial Park in O Mon district, the 18.6 million USD facility is capable of manufacturing 240,000 tonnes of high-quality feed products for tra and basa fish (Pangasius) per year.
At the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien took note of the corporation’s contributions to Vietnam’s aquaculture development.
He suggested it study the use of domestically available sources of raw materials and alternative ingredients to reduce production costs and enhance efficiency.
Realising Vietnam’s advantages to be among key seafood suppliers globally, De Heus is committed to developing its strategic position in Vietnam.
De Heus Vietnam constantly strives to help Vietnamese fish farmers move towards sustainable success, access top-quality genetic solutions, technical management solutions, and financial resources, while connecting them to the consumer market, said Johan van den Ban, General Director of De Heus Vietnam.
Dutch Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Daniel Stork took the occasion to highlight the countries’ strong and enduring relationship based on long-term commitments and important partnership in various fields such as agriculture, sustainable development, and water management.
The operation of the plant will help realising UN’s sustainable development goals, notably those involving food security, nutrition improvement and sustainable farming, noted the diplomat.
De Heus plans to use rooftop solar power for all of its plants and farms in 2024, expecting to annually cut CO2 emissions by 470 tonnes./.