With only a slight breeze, this bamboo bridge temporarily spanning this stream starts to sway.

Yet for generations, hundreds of households and ethnic minorities in Tan Hoi commune, Tan Lac district, Hoa Binh province have lived with this rickety bridge, even in the rainy and flood seasons.

Bui Thi Tuat from the Muong ethnic group has spent her whole life living next to this stream through seemingly endless suffering. She still goes to collect firewood and herd her animals when it rains. But now, it is much easier thanks to a solid bridge.

According to the Vietnam Road Administration, more than 1,900 bridges have already been built, 1,600 are still awaiting construction.

It is expected that by the end of 2019, about 1,800 more bridges will be completed. These bridges will contribute effectively to remote areas, and help ethnic minorities reduce poverty as they look to build new style rural areas./.

VNA