An electric bus produced by VInFast. Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Transport has just agreed with the Hanoi People's Committee to open a new electric bus route, the E10, departing from Vinhomes Ocean Park urban area in Gia Lam district to the Noi Bai International Airport.

According to the plan, the new route has a total length of about 35 km, and theVinbus Ecological Transport Service Co., Ltd will undertake the operation of the new route.

In 2022, the Hanoi Department of Transport appraised and approved the opening of 10 new electric bus routes. However, the operation of the E10 bus route has been delayed because the airport was adjusting its planning to use the parking lot for public passenger transport services.

Taking buses to the airport is many people’s choice. Currently, operators have introduced several bus routes running from the city to the airport, besides the buses of Vietjet Air airlines, Vietnam Airlines, and Jetstar Pacific./.